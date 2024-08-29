In January, my first book — Not the End of the World — came out in hardback (and e- and audiobook formats) in the UK and the US. It has been trickling out in translations and other markets since then (with many more translations to come).

Today it comes out in paperback in the UK, which is exciting!

How to buy the paperback

If you’ve already read it: thank you very much. I know committing to a book is quite an investment (both in terms of time and money).

If you haven’t, and you’re a follower of this Substack, then I think you’d enjoy it. It looks at our environmental problems through the lens of data, which is exactly the theme of this newsletter.

Despite the media focusing almost exclusively on climate change, this is only one chapter of the book. In the others, I explore air pollution, deforestation, food systems, biodiversity loss, plastic pollution, and overfishing. I chart the path of how we got into this mess, what progress has been made, and what we need to do next.

Importantly, I look at whether solving these problems is also compatible with improving human wellbeing. I think so. In the past, there were very strict trade-offs between development and environmental damage. I don’t think that needs to be the case in the future.

Since the book came out, I’ve heard from many people who were inspired enough to make big changes in their lives to get involved in building solutions and solving these problems. People have literally switched career paths.

We’ve been so hard-wired into thinking that these problems are unfixable that I think many people have switched out. It seems that once you give people the sense that they are tractable — hard but surmountable — they get motivated to get out and make it happen.

How to buy the paperback