As some of you might know, I have been working on a book over the past year. The exciting news is that it now has a cover, and is available to pre-order in the UK.

‘Not the End of the World: How we can be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet’ makes an optimistic, evidence-based case for how we can solve our environmental problems.

It tackles each problem one-by-one, from climate change and air pollution, to biodiversity loss and plastic pollution.

These problems are urgent and serious. But they are also solvable; to tackle them we need to believe that we can, and use evidence and data to understand how we do so.

I wrote the book I needed 10 years ago. For years I grappled with helplessness in how we could tackle our environmental problems – everything felt hopeless. This book is the distillation of a decade of research that led me to change my mind. We have the opportunity to be the first generation to solve these problems: let’s make that a reality.

At the end of this post, I’ve included a full blurb. Can’t wait for you (and me!) to see it in the flesh.

If you would like to pre-order a copy, I’ve included a link below. If you do, thank you: your support really means a lot.

It should be available in the US and further afield soon: I’ll keep you in the loop.

Pre-order (UK)

Feeling anxious, powerless or confused about the future of our planet? This book will transform how you see our biggest environmental problems - and how we can solve them



We are bombarded by doomsday headlines that tell us the soil won't be able to support crops, fish will vanish from our oceans, that we should reconsider having children.



But in this bold, radically hopeful book, data scientist Hannah Ritchie argues that if we zoom out, a very different picture emerges. The data shows we've made so much progress on these problems, and so fast, that we could be on track to achieve true sustainability for the first time in history.



Packed with the latest research, practical guidance and enlightening graphics, this book will make you rethink almost everything you've been told about the environment, from the virtues of eating locally and living in the countryside, to the evils of overpopulation, plastic straws and palm oil. It will give you the tools to understand what works, what doesn't and what we urgently need to focus on so we can leave a sustainable planet for future generations.



These problems are big. But they are solvable. We are not doomed. We can build a better future for everyone. Let's turn that opportunity into reality.



'Not the End of the World is an inspiring data-mine which gives us not only real guidance, but the most necessary ingredient of all: hope . . . practical and truly essential' – Margaret Atwood, TED2023

Pre-order my book now (UK)