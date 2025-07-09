Some of you might have read my first book — Not the End of the World. Well, I enjoyed it so much that I’ve written a second. The exciting news is that it will be published in the UK on 18th September! If you like this newsletter, I’m pretty confident you will enjoy reading it (even if there are things you disagree with).

It’s called Clearing the Air: A Hopeful Guide to Solving Climate Change — in 50 Questions and Answers.

My first book, rather ambitiously, tackled seven of the world’s big environmental problems—climate change was just one of them. Over the last 1.5 years, I noticed that in interviews and book events, people had a lot more questions about how we tackle climate change than I could cover in that one chapter.

These questions (some of which I’ve explored in my newsletter) inspired me to put them all down on paper. The book tackles everything from renewable energy and nuclear power to electric vehicles, heat pumps, minerals, carbon capture, and geoengineering.

My aim is to give people clear and honest answers to their questions, concerns and doubts about whether we stand a chance (not to spoil the cliffhanger, but we do). Many people are motivated and interested in how we move forward, but often end up drowning in the relentless flood of conflicting information and hot takes.

I hope that those who read it come away with a calmer and clearer perspective on what needs to be done, and crucially, how we get on with it.

The book will be out on 18th September in the UK. Yes, there will also be an audiobook — read by me — if you want to spend many hours with my Scottish accent.

It won’t be out in the US until March 2026 (and in other countries at different times next year).

If you want to read (or listen), there are a range of options to pre-order the book using the button below. Pre-orders are very helpful, giving books the best possible launch and helping more readers discover it, so thank you very much if you do!

Pre-order my book