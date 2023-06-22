Interactive slide deck: explore global data on EV sales, stocks and charging points
The charts you need to understand global trends in electric cars, in one place.
I’ve spent a lot of time looking at research and data on electric cars in the last few months. You’ll have seen a range of charts on the EV transition on this blog already.
To make it easier to access and explore this data, I’ve built a small interactive slide deck on EV sales, stocks, and charging points across the world.
The underlying data comes from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
I have built it for free, and provide it as a public good. Feel free to reuse it (or parts of it). No need to ask for permission.
[Unfortunately, Substack doesn’t allow chart or slide deck embeds, so you can find it by clicking the button below, or click here].
thanks for these visualizations
Very interesting - NZ was an interesting outlier on public chargers