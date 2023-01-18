Discover more from Sustainability by numbers
Mining quantities for low-carbon energy is hundreds to thousands of times lower than mining for fossil fuels
We will need to mine millions of tonnes of minerals to transition to low-carbon energy. But we're currently mining billions of tonnes of fossil fuels every year.
Update (November 2023): This article looks at mineral use for the energy transition, using data from the Interational Energy Agency.
These figures don't include the total amount of ore extracted, or rock moved to get this quantity of minerals. In a follow-up article I've looked at these adjustments. The results are the same: the energy transition will reduce total energy requirements. But we will need to move much more rock than the amount of minerals used: tens to hundreds of millions of tonnes become billions.
“Moving to low-carbon energy means digging millions of tonnes of minerals out of the earth”. I hear this argument used against renewable energy and electric vehicles a lot.
It sounds like a lot, but is it really? Let’s take a look.
We currently mine around 7 million tonnes of minerals for low-carbon technologies every year.1
That includes all of the minerals for solar panels, wind energy, geothermal, concentrating solar power, hydropower, nuclear, electric vehicles, battery storage, and changes to electricity grids. I’ve included a complete list of the minerals included in the footnote.2
But we need to deploy more low-carbon energy, fast. This will need to increase. How much will be mining once the low-carbon transition really picks up speed?
The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that in 2040 we will need 28 million tonnes. This is in its ‘Sustainable Development Scenario’, which assumes a fast deployment of low-carbon energy.3
That’s a lot of stuff to be digging out of the earth. Until we compare it to what we’re moving away from: fossil fuels.
Every year we produce the equivalent of 15 billion tonnes of coal, oil, and gas. This comparison is shown in the chart.
Sources for all of these figures are included at the end of the article.
At its fastest rate of deployment, mining quantities for low-carbon energy will be 500 to 1000 times less than current fossil fuel production.
But even this underestimates the differences in these quantities: the numbers for fossil fuels are the amount we need every year because they’re the ‘running’ costs.
The minerals for low-carbon energy are like capital costs. The running costs after these technologies have been deployed are much less. We won’t maintain these big numbers forever: it will be a temporary scale-up if we develop affordable methods of recycling them. If we cannot recycle them (which I find unlikely), then this scale-up will occur periodically every few decades.
We can’t wait for the ‘perfect’ solution, or we will do nothing
Here I’m only looking at quantity. Of course, that doesn’t cover everything we care about.
The environmental and social impacts of mineral mining and fossil fuel mining are not necessarily the same. In fact, mining any mineral or fuel does not have the same impact everywhere: mining from rainforests, indigenous lands, or protected land is not the same as uninhabited deserts.
On some metrics, per tonne impacts of fossil fuels will be worse. On some, it’s the opposite.
The other important question is how our mining rates compare to the total amount of resources that we have. Will we run out of minerals? I look at this question for lithium here, and the distribution of minerals across the world here. The summary is: not any time soon, but we’d benefit a lot from improved recycling and repurposing of these minerals.
With the right comparison, it’s easy to make renewables, electric vehicles and nuclear energy look bad. Just frame it as “low-carbon energy needs millions of tonnes of minerals”. They look bad because they’re comparing it to a world of zero impact. But this is not realistic. We can't build low-carbon energy without digging minerals out of the earth. We have to compare it to the problem that we’re trying to solve.
I see these dodgy framings everywhere. Take the safety of renewables and nuclear energy. Newspapers report an accident at a solar or wind plant, and people assume that these sources are dangerous. What they’re forgetting is that fossil fuels kill millions every year from air pollution. Nuclear and renewables are not perfect, but they are hundreds to thousands of times safer, even without considering climate change.
We can’t delay action on climate change because we don’t have the ‘perfect’ solution. I wrote about this here.
Sources
Mineral demand for low-carbon technologies
The figures for mineral demand come from the International Energy Agency (IEA)'s flagship report on The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions.
In 2020, it estimates that global demand was 7 million tonnes.
In 2040, I used the IEA’s ‘Sustainable Development Scenario’, which anticipates accelerated action on low-carbon technologies.
This list of minerals includes copper, silicon, silver, zinc, manganese, chromium, nickel, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, graphite, vanadium, and rare earth minerals.
An important note here is that aluminum (which is a metal, not a mineral) is not included.
If aluminum was included, the total material demand in 2040 would be 43 million tonnes. A lot higher, but still in the order of millions of tonnes, not billions.
We also shouldn't include aluminum for low-carbon technologies without including it for coal and other fossil fuels. Coal uses significant amounts of aluminum. Per unit of electricity, often more than other sources, with the exception of solar PV from silicon.
Including aluminum in these figures would not change the message in any notable way.
Fossil fuel demand
Coal
Data is sourced from the US Energy Information Analysis (EIA). You can explore this data on Our World in Data.
—
Oil
The US Energy Information Analysis (EIA) estimates that global oil production in 2019 was 4.77 billion m³. This is equivalent to 4.3 billion tonnes.
This is confirmed by estimates of global oil demand from the IEA, which come to around 4 billion tonnes.
—
Natural Gas
The US Energy Information Analysis (EIA) estimates that global natural gas production in 2019 was 4 trillion m³.
This is the same as IEA estimates.
To convert this to tonnes, we assume that 1 m³ = 0.712 kg.
This conversion factor is based on BP methodology which gives units of gas production at 15°C and 1013 mbar.
This then gives us 3 billion tonnes of natural gas.
This figure is for 2020 and comes from the International Energy Agency (IEA)'s flagship report: The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions.
In its 'Stated Policies Scenario' which does not included accelerated action on the scale-up of low-carbon technologies, this figure is almost half, at 15 million tonnes in 2040.
In its 'Stated Policies Scenario' which does not included accelerated action on the scale-up of low-carbon technologies, this figure is almost half, at 15 million tonnes in 2040.
For commenters concerned with the author's and the IEA's use of net-metals, I recommend investigating the Material Flow Analysis Portal compiled and maintained by WU Vienna rather than going the 'Armchair Expert' route of trying to extrapolate rock-to-metal ratios (which can easily be off by an order of magnitude).
The MFA portal provides great context of global materials flows based on gross ore values. When put to scale, the critical minerals for the energy transition are a relatively small slice of minerals, even when scaled up as required to meet the IEAs mineral demand projections in the Sustainable Development Scenario.
https://www.materialflows.net/visualisation-centre/raw-material-profiles/
Material Flow Analysis Portal data is sourced from the Global Material Flows Database of the UN International Resource Panel.
The Global Material Flows Database technical annex provides detailed descriptions of the data sources and methods used. For example page 18 explains how gross ore is calculated for metals. “Estimation of gross ore from data on net-metal contents MFA standards however require that metal extraction should be accounted for on a run-of-mine ore basis, i.e., total ore extracted for further processing and concentration.” “in cases where only data on net metal content are reported, the application of factors to compensate for lose in recovery, as well as basic ore grades (metal concentration in ore), are required in order to transform reported net metal content values into gross ore equivalents.”
https://resourcepanel.org/sites/default/files/technical_annex_for_global_material_flows_database_-_vers_30_aug22.pdf
2019 Global Extraction Context (Gross Ore)
Fossil Fuels 15,882,230,265 tonnes
Copper Ore 2,682,164,417 tonnes
Gold Ore 2,101,223,327 tonnes
Nickel Ore 190,546,057 tonnes
Silver Ore 164,379,430 tonnes
Manganese Ore 56,588,591 tonnes
Lithium Ore 2,281,485 tonnes
I can provide a link of the data in a spreadsheet with a more detailed breakdown that includes biomass and non-metallic minerals, if anyone is interested.
Studies like the one from the IEA are all very well, but to me they indicate the need to keep resource use to a minimum required to meet the needs of everyone on the planet, which includes stringent efforts to protect the environment. This means not replacing every fossil fuel motor vehicle or other technology with its EV equivalent but looking to replace individual consumption with common or public provision. This is a political and not a technological question and requires removing the excessive wealth of a large number of people so that they do not continue to trash the planet and threaten the lives and livelihoods of the rest of us. Perhaps that can be best summed up as pursuing a path of degrowth.
I think this article underestimates the environmental effects of mineral mining. The link below says that mining creates 14 billion tonnes of tailings every year. This is the mass that should be comapred, not that of the final product. Some of the nastiest tailings come from aluminium extraction. It's odd that this article says than "aluminium is a metal, not a mineral". The same applies to cobalt, chromium, silver etc. and all metals except gold, silver, mercury, platinum etc. are not found in native form but extracted from minerals. To continue with aluminium as an example: it is extracted from the mineral bauxite and leaves very alkaline, toxic tailings. There was a devastating pollution incident involving them in Hungary a few years back. Extraction is also very energy intensive, requiring high temperatures and a lot of electrical energy. This raises the question of whether aluminium is put to good use or wasted on fripperies like soft drinks, whether production could be cut by rationing flying. This, is the kind of question that needs to be raised when challenging climate change and the biodiversity crisis. As I said above, this is about politics and only secondarily a technical issue.
https://globaltailingsreview.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/GTR-TZH-compendium.pdf
Late correction: I found the link above in an academic paper and took the quote they gave of 14 billion tonnes of tailings as good coin. My bad - the figure (actually 14.9 bn tonnes) comes from copper mining alone, but is not tailings which are the waste AFTER extraction of the metal from the ore and are the most polluting part of the process. To quote "tailings are the waste materials left after the target mineral is extracted from ore. They consist of crushed rock, water, trace quantities of metals such as copper, mercury, cadmium, zinc, etc. [and] additives used in processing, such as petroleum by-products, sulfuric acid and cyanide'. This is often stored in large ponds like the one in Hungary mentioned earlier. Estimated annual production of tailings 8.85 bn tonnes, of which copper extraction generates about 40%
Along with tailings you have the amounts of earth and rock waste (72 bn tonnes annually), plus the ore-containing rock which is milled, 18 bn tonnes. The actual amount of ore that is then chemically/electrolytically treated is just over 10 bn tonnes.
I think the amount of earth/rock dug away should be a consideration when looking at environmental damage and biodiversity. I should add, that this is only for extraction of the commodities listed below. Left out are things like limestone, sand, aggregate and clay e.g. for cement, concrete, brick and glass production and for road building.
Commodities listed in the study above:
Copper
Gold
Iron Ore
Coal
Phosphate
Lead-Zinc
Nickel
Platinum Group Elements
Bauxite
Uranium
Chromium
Molybdenum
Tin
Vanadium
Manganese
Niobium
Rare Earths
Lithium