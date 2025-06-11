Sustainability by numbers

Sustainability by numbers

Lazaros Giannas
16h

I wish people will take your advice on growing a thick skin and become more tolerant to criticism. Today, it is unfortunately a common practice for quite a lot of people to simply block anyone who dares to make a critical comment of their work, creating thus a bubble of admirers.

Growing a thick skin and not taking criticism personally is beneficial, first and foremost, for the development of the writer/researcher themselves.

Alex Hallatt
16h

I create an environmental comic strip (Arctic Circle) and normally read your work for your exceptionally good climate change data analysis.

As someone whose income has been eroded by the Internet (making cartoons effectively free) and AI (using our cartoons to train generative AI which is now taking our work), I found this post particularly pertinent. As well as supplementing my income, writing on Substack has built my community and forged connections between me, readers and other cartoonists.

You should consider enabling payments, even if you take the money and donate it to a cause you believe in. Margaret Atwood has done that (I think her cause is a bird charity). Payments support a platform that supports artists. Substack has its problems, but they aren’t nearly as bad as other corners of the Internet and as it grows, it will need money to improve the platform for artists and writers like me.

Thank you for what you do.

