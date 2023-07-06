We often compare electricity generation between countries.

But as the US – the world’s second-largest carbon emitter – tries to decarbonise, understanding differences at the state level is important.

To make this easier, I’ve built a small interactive slide deck on state-by-state electricity sources, and the carbon intensity of the electricity mix. This lets us see which states have the cleanest power, and how this is changing over time.

The underlying data comes from Ember Climate, an organisation that does invaluable work.

I have built it for free, and provide it as a public good. Feel free to reuse it (or parts of it). No need to ask for permission.

[Unfortunately, Substack doesn’t allow chart or slide deck embeds, so you can find it by clicking the button below, or click here].

Explore the slide deck