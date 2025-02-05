A couple of years ago, I made a few interactive slide decks that looked at the breakdown of electricity sources and prices in US states.

I put these online — for free — so that people could get quick and accessible summaries of how the electricity sector was changing. To my surprise, a lot of people relied on them and passed them around.

As we’ve entered into a new US administration, and energy policy is high on the agenda, I thought I’d dust them off and add the latest few years of data.

Below you’ll find both decks, with data extending to the end of 2023.

Feel free to use them in any way that’s helpful (no need to ask for permission).

State-by-state data on electricity sources

This slide deck is based on data from Ember Energy.

It provides detailed breakdowns of the electricity mix in every state; how this is changing over time; and the impact on metrics like carbon intensity.

Click below to start exploring.

Explore the data on electricity mixes

State-by-state data on electricity prices

This slide deck is mostly based on data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

It looks at differences in electricity prices, bills and consumption between states, and how these have changed over time.

Click below to start exploring.

Explore data on electricity prices