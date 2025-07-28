Sustainability by numbers

Matt Ball
4d

Another amazing and important collection of inconvenient truths.

As always, thanks for pushing back against the Doomer Cult, Hannah.

Gustav Clark
5d

One factor that you don't really touch on is energy input. Much of the gains have been due to increased mechanisation driving productivity. It has ben a massive benefit, but we may be nearing a peak there. Oil prices are high, and still rising, and at the same time there is a realisation that deep ploughing damages the soil. So far we aren't seeing much penetration of battery power in agriculture, but I can see that it can happen. No-plough techniques open up an opportunity for lighter machines, whilst autonomous tractors can be shrunk that bit more as the cab is removed and the gearboxes and steering rationalised. Already hand-held equipment is switching fast to battery power, as it reduces the weight and the maintenance cost and this change should move up the rest of the farm machinery chain.

The next stage, which is heralded but not yet really here, is using drones to monitor crops and apply targeted treatment. That will be especially applicable to small plots allowing farmers to exploit land that is unsuitable for heavy machines, and being able to manage fields that are simple rectangles. This might be the area where China and developing countries will really have an opportunity to leapfrog the high and middle income economies.

