Sustainability by numbers

Andy Masley
May 6

Huge fan of your work so the shoutout means a lot, thanks so much for sharing the posts and adding context!

Anna Ratkai
May 6

Thanks for this article Hannah. After reading, I have a few thoughts, I would be interested to hear your take on them.

1) Maybe one individual LLM use does not have a crazy emission/water impact, but it doesn't mean we should downplay our collective impact. For example, I can argue that my individual fast fashion consumption has such a low impact, only a couple of thousand liters of water, + a few kilos of textile waste per year. Who cares? Maybe true, my individual actions, if looked at in a bubble, don't have the biggest impact. But the thing is, I'm not the only one doing it. We do it collectively, and when everyone is buying fast fashion / uses LLMs, our impacts add up. And not just the environmental impact, but using and engaging with AI is a signal for companies that there is demand, so they will do even more of it. (I want to mention that I agree, there are good use cases for AI, but when it is shoved into every single product and allows us to do useless (generate funny images for no reason) or even harmful (spew out misinformation shared on social media) things, it is a misuse of our resources. And we definitely don't need more of AI that does these useless / harmful things.)

2) There is also an indirect environmental cost of using AI, in the form of mining, toxic chemical use, and environmental destruction of digging out all the necessary raw material to produce the hardware AI runs on. Would love to see that accounted for.

So I'm not anti-AI, but I'm sceptical & cautious, and I believe both individuals and companies should be more intentional with their AI use.

6 replies
71 more comments...

