When Russia invaded Ukraine, there was a sudden and dramatic impact on energy prices around the world. Gas prices shot up. Electricity prices in countries reliant on gas did the same. Fertilizers got more expensive (with knock-on impacts on food prices). And many countries – particularly in Europe – were sent scrambling to find alternate supplies.

It exposed, yet again, the vulnerabilities of an energy system where some countries have lots of fuel, and others have very little.

“Energy security” has become another reason to transition from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy.

But – as many people rightly point out – the minerals needed to transition to technologies such as solar, wind, and electric vehicles – aren’t equally distributed either. They’re concentrated in a small number of countries. Concentrations of processing capacity are even more intense. China completely dominates the processing of minerals such as graphite, cobalt, lithium, and rare earths.

Aren’t we just walking into another energy security disaster? Swapping fossil fuel crises for mineral ones?

To be clear: the concentration of ‘power’ in mineral supplies is a problem. We need to take it seriously, and if we fail to, it could have serious implications for the energy transition. Not to mention geopolitics on a broader scale. I’m glad there are great institutions – like the International Energy Agency and the Payne Institute – taking these risks seriously and working on ways to diversify and ensure reliable supplies of minerals across the world.

But it’s worth noting that mineral risks for clean energy are a fundamentally different problem from fossil fuel supplies.

Fossil fuel inequities are a risk to energy security. Mineral inequities are a risk to the energy transition.

The issue with fossil fuels is that they are, well, fuels. If your supplies of coal, oil, or gas are cut off, then you have no energy. If prices of these fuels spike, you have expensive energy. They are a risk to the country’s energy security.

With solar or wind, the fuel is the sun and the wind. Other countries cannot block the sun. Sure, they can cut off your access to minerals to build more panels or turbines, but they can’t touch the ones you already have. A hike in prices might slow down your investments in new energy projects, but your existing grid could stay as it is for decades.

The same applies to electric vehicles. Expensive minerals might make it harder for manufacturers to make cheap electric cars this year. But the ones already on the road are not impacted. This isn’t the case for petrol or diesel. High gasoline prices are put on to consumers (unless governments design specific interventions to absorb some of the shocks).

Export restrictions or rising prices on critical minerals will slow down the energy transition, and that’s bad. The world is already moving too slowly. We need to find ways to reduce these risks. But it’s not the same problem as volatile fossil fuel markets, which means the approach and solutions will be different.