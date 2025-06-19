Sustainability by numbers

Sustainability by numbers

Nigel Birch
5d

As a (near) 70 year old, I too enjoyed your thought provoking book. I have children and grandchildren, and their future welfare is at the forefront of my mind in looking to do something about climate change. I also agree that individual actions are just as important as actions taken by governments and corporations. We are all in this together! So I believe nearly everyone can do something - from lightbulbs to insulation to heat pumps and solar panels. Even adjusting settings on a gas boiler can reduce gas consumption, cost nothing and save money!

Many thanks for your well informed and data driven blog.

Just Dean
5d

What might be helpful to remember — for people of all ages — is that climate change isn’t entirely new or unprecedented. It’s another example of a pattern we’ve seen before:

• Science or technology brings progress — but also unintended harm

• Scientists detect the damage

• Powerful interests deny or delay

• Eventually, the truth prevails and society acts

We’ve seen it with lead in gasoline, tobacco, CFCs and the ozone layer, DDT and more. In each case, science helped solve a problem it helped create — despite denial and delay.

One encouraging constant? Younger generations tend to internalize scientific realities more quickly. They’ve often been the first to push for action, and their instincts have usually been right. The real question now is whether we let delay win again, or finally break the pattern.

