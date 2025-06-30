Sustainability by numbers

Sustainability by numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindsay Wood's avatar
Lindsay Wood
5d

Many thanks Hannah - that's a great summary and you've made the important distinction between the different types of "geothermal". NZ has a long history of generating electricity from geothermal - typically about 30% of our base load generation (25-30 GW). I would just make a couple of points: a) geothermal to electricity is best suited to base load usage as it doesn't lend itself to being ramped up and down to respond to a variable demand or peaks; and b) Emissions from geothermal fields vary widely - in NZ across 13 main generating stations the lowest is an impressive 21 gCO2e/kWh but the highest is 341 gCO2e/kWh, which is getting into the zone that can be compared with using natural gas for generation. Thanks again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew DeWit's avatar
Andrew DeWit
5d

Thank you for an excellent piece. Another benefit of geothermal is that its per MWh critical mineral requirement is very low.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hannah Ritchie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture