It’s been a hot year. The warmest year on record, with several months 1.5°C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Next year is likely to be even warmer as the El Niño (the ‘warm’ phase of the natural ENSO cycle) continues into Spring. It could be the first year that we temporarily pass 1.5°C (although probably temporarily).

Food security is my biggest worry about climate change. Many of our current crop varieties could see a decline in yields as the planet continues to warm. In some regions, this could be severe. Now, we’re not helpless in this situation: we can prevent at least some of these losses with different crop varieties, irrigation, farming inputs, and technological innovation.

We’re therefore in a race: can innovation and agricultural productivity keep pace with a changing climate?

So far, the answer has been yes.

Temperatures might have broken records, but so has crop production. I had a look at the latest forecasts from the US Department for Agriculture’s World Agricultural Production reports and database.

Note that these a preliminary estimates for the 2023/24 marketing year; some of these harvests will continue into 2024, and could still change. But I think are unlikely to move a lot, or change the overall conclusions.

The USDA expects that it will be a record year for many of our crops. I’ve charted some below. These have varying lengths of time series, which is why some are shorter than others.

Rice, corn, soybean, palm oil, cherries, peaches – and several other crops I’ve not included – will see all-time high outputs.

Yields of most crops also increased

We shouldn’t just look at crop production alone. We could produce more and more food by expanding farmland, but we don’t want to do that. It leads to deforestation and biodiversity loss.

We want to produce more food with less land, which means higher yields.

While land use for some crops is still rising (this is not surprising – global cropland area continues to expand), yields are also still on the up. This is shown in the chart below for three staple crops: rice, corn, and wheat.

Rice and corn both achieved record yields this year. Wheat was a bit below last year’s high.

Some regions have been hit hard by weather events

Of course, there are local disasters beneath the global story.

Some regions have experienced significant drops in crop output because of flooding or drought. As we’ll soon discuss, not every weather event is caused by climate change, but at least some of these impacts will be linked to warmer temperatures.

You might remember the large floods that hit Thessaly in September. This region is a key breadbasket in Greece – its low-lying plains make its soils nutrient-rich and productive, but also prone to flooding.

While it produces a range of produce including corn, tomatoes, apples, and livestock, cotton was the hardest hit. You can see the significant drop in production in the chart below.

That’s just one of many examples: Brazilian wheat had its lowest yield in 6 years due to extreme rainfall; Mexican corn production is down 9% from last year’s record due to drought; wheat in Kazakhstan is down by 27% due to wet conditions.

Modern agriculture is much more resilient to extreme conditions

This year the world has experienced a pretty rare El Niño event. These create ‘warm years’, compared to La Niña events that keep temperatures cooler. If you’re interested in what makes this so rare, I’ve left more details in the footnote. That’s at least part of the reason why this year has been so warm: the underlying driver has, of course, been climate change, but the big anomalous jump we’ve seen is related to other forcings.

We have to go back more than a century to find a good analog of this in the record.

From 1876 to 1878, a rare El Niño, combined with another weather oscillation – the Indian Ocean Dipole – led to severe drought across India, China, South America, and parts of Africa. Tens of millions died from famine. Millions in India, China, and Brazil.

We won’t have tens of millions dying from famine this time. Yes, there have been severe droughts – you can see it in the large falls in hydropower output in China, and the severe drying in the Amazon. But modern agriculture, global supply chains, and political structures mean we’re much more resilient to extreme events.

Many breadbaskets have achieved and maintained high yields due to agricultural tech and innovations. Yields across the world have doubled, tripled, or more over the last 50 years.

But support is also available for regions where disaster has struck. Aid support can plug acute shortages. Global trade means that imports can fill holes in demand. And in well-governed countries, governments often step in to support affected communities financially.

This wasn’t always the case. Especially not during colonial periods. Look at the history of famines – of which there are many events leading to millions of deaths – and we find very few in democracies. Famines have nearly always occurred in colonies or autocracies.

Global hunger today is still a massive problem: almost 800 million people not getting enough calories. But it’s not because the world can’t produce enough food: it’s caused by large inequalities in production and distribution, poor governance, and exacerbations such as conflict.

We need investment into resilient agriculture to continue to out-run climate change

As I said earlier: we’re currently in a race against warming temperatures. Globally, we’ve managed to keep up. But we should be careful about extrapolating this into the future.

Without large investments into more climate-resilient agriculture and productivity, this won’t continue forever.

Optimising crop selections for local weather; developing drought-resistant strains; investing in irrigation and other inputs will all help.

At a larger scale, developing food production processes that don’t rely on outdoor farming at all (such as lab-grown meat, or synthetic fats) could take this to another level. That future might be decades off, but it’s one that we should consider as a changing climate also puts more strain on livestock.

Next year is likely to be a very hot one, with a strengthening El Niño through to April or May. Many analysts already expect a drop in crop output in many countries. Seems like a reasonable assumption. The question is whether we can absorb these shocks at a global level: so far, we’ve done a reasonable job of it.

I’ll be watching the data to see whether we’re still winning the race.

Pre-order my forthcoming book