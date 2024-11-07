Over the last couple of months, I’ve teamed up with Rob Stewart and a fantastic producer to do a bit of a trial run with a new podcast focused on climate solutions: “Solving for Climate”.

It’s been fun. I get to show up and have interesting conversations with interesting people. I can’t ask for much more.

What’s been most useful is speaking to people involved in building solutions, rather than just waxing lyrical about them (like I do).

Our first series has five episodes, which will come out weekly over the next month.

The first two — which you can listen to today — feature Kingsmill Bond (who does fantastic work on the energy transition at the Rocky Mountain Institute) and Sir David King (formerly Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government).

These first two episodes have quite a different tone and level of optimism; a divergence which makes these conversations even more interesting for me.

If you’re interested in following along, you can subscribe to the podcast below on Apple Podcasts (or on Spotify).

p.s. I’ve been a bit quiet on here lately: I’ve been in the final stages of another big project, which has taken up all of my free time. I should hopefully get my head above water on that soon, and will get back to regularly posting.

My list of articles “to-write” is getting unmanageably long, so I need to get a move on.