Sustainability by numbers

Sustainability by numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tanner Janesky's avatar
Tanner Janesky
Aug 21

Thanks for the analysis Hannah. Good research. Even though energy use per query is very low and most likely will get lower, we need to consider the rebound effect. By making AI efficient, easy, and cheap, more and more systems will rely on it. Many already do. As more users and back-end systems use it, overall energy requirements will increase. Just as the first electric lightbulbs were horribly inefficient, we use much more electricity for electric LEDs now since they have become efficient, cheap, and ubiquitous. Human civilization tends to increase in complexity and energy intensity over time, even if any individual technology gets more efficient.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rich Miller's avatar
Rich Miller
Aug 21

Thanks for the detailed analysis. It's interesting to see the amount of debate every time an AI company releases an energy data point.

What's clear, and important, is that Google is very rapidly reducing the energy and carbon impact of its AI infrastructure. This should push its rivals to do the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hannah Ritchie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture