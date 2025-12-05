Sustainability by numbers

Sustainability by numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
2d

Great information as always, Hannah. Take care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gregvp's avatar
gregvp
1dEdited

Electric Arc furnaces re-melt scrap steel into new steel. The scrap steel mostly comes from demolished buildings and structures and some large equipment.

China does not have many buildings and bridges old enough to demolish yet, and only a small quantity of scrapped vehicles compared to the current number being sold, which is why its steel comes from reduction of iron ore, smelting, in blast furnaces. It's going into new structures, not replacements.

China necessarily uses coal-fired blast furnaces to smelt iron ore, as will African countries when they develop.

It will not be until China and all other developing countries have reached steady state in number of buildings, structures, and vehicles, that the majority of new steel will come from recycling old steel.

Until then, there will be carbon emissions, necessarily. The more, the better, for the welfare of the people in those countries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hannah Ritchie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture