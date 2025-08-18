Sustainability by numbers

Discussion about this post

Bradley Kaplan
Aug 18

Just purchased a 2015 Tesla Model S 70D for $9k (USD). It was very worth it. It still holds about 88% of its charge after 175k miles. There are also some positive factors you didn’t mention.

There’s a lag in the market when it comes to mileage of EVs. If I bought a 175k+ petrol/gas car it would likely be on its last legs due to all of the moving parts, but with an EV it still runs about as well as it did new. But I could still use the mileage to negotiate the price down.

There is some more intrinsic value because of the battery. Degradation doesn’t matter for a lithium ion battery’s recyclability, though at the end of its life for a car it would probably be best used as some home storage capacity rather than being recycled immediately. This value is in addition to some value from being able to repurpose other parts of the car at the end of its life.

Finally, with savings on gas/petrol, I only need this car to last about 2 years give or take, depending on residual value, and it will have paid for itself in fuel savings + trade in value alone.

Chris
Aug 18

Whilst it is true that a very rare battery defect after the warranty expires will result in a big bill, the same is true for the many thousands of people driving around in a VW group car with the great (when working) but horribly complicated DSG twin clutch gearbox. They are only warranted for 3 years and I friend was hit with a £10k replacement bill when it broke at 4 years. Manufacturers should do better with their warranties but I don’t see a great deal of difference between the two situations personally. I have just returned my Kia EV6 after 3.5 years and the range hasn’t budged (still 320miles) and it retained a further 3.5 years of warranty on the whole car.

