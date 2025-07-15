Sustainability by numbers

I’ve been telling people this for decades, with little noticeable effect except to enrage some. One point I’ve used has been similar to this, though not as well explained or supported, so thank you.

But my main point has been that the groups still growing in numbers by population increase already have tiny per capita carbon footprints. They are either extremely poor, as in urban inhabitants of favellas, etc. or are fairly poor farmers who in order to survive must put at least as much carbon back into the soil as they take out. The people with large carbon footprints—the richest few percent—are either not growing in numbers through reproduction, or are actually shrinking already, like Japan, where the rate of decline is a financial and labor demographic problem.

The point is well-illustrated by Oxfam’s mushroom-shaped graph showing percent of emissions by decile group. (“Before You Eat the Rich, Check the Menu: Assigning Blame for Climate Catastrophe” This Is Not Cool, June 16, 2023)

The richest 10% emit as much as the poorest 50% or so, and wealth and therefore emissions are increasingly concentrated among an ever tinier group.* For example, about a decade ago, the richest 10 people in the world together owned as much as the poorest 50 countries together; now it’s 3 people. A lot of what’s owned emits carbon and other pollution and in a civilization based on too many non-renewable resources, uses up resources.

As George Monbiot has said, ”The rich can relax. We just need the poor world to cut emissions. By 125%.”

* Chancel and Piketty agree:

Kevin Anderson, “A succinct account of my view on individual and collective action”

“It’s a consumption issue, not a population issue. Population is a complete red herring in regards to 2°C budgets.” Prof. Kevin Anderson

Going Beyond "Dangerous" Climate Change London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) 43:50

“Wealthier people produce more carbon pollution — even the “green” ones:

Good environmental intentions are swamped by the effects of money.”

By David Roberts Dec 26, 2017

The point of decarbonisation is to leave a habitable world to our descendants.

To do that, we must *have* descendants.

An aging world, besides, is one that has no money to invest in decarbonisation. All of its money will go into pensions and healthcare for the elderly.

