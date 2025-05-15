Sustainability by numbers

Sustainability by numbers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex Terrell's avatar
Alex Terrell
1dEdited

That is a really good analysis.

If Chinese firms are undercutting European firms with the help of government subsidies, then two approaches are possible:

1. Shout that this is unfair, and impose some tariffs on the stuff to slow it down.

2. Say "thanks for the subsidies" and double the order.

Option 2 is what Europe has correctly chosen for solar panels. Yes, sorry the industry has gone in Europe, but the bigger prize is cheap, home grown electricity.

Option 1 is probably better for the car industry, which employs millions of people. Of course, it needs to be accompanied by the auto industry producing its own good EV models and at a low price. Renault 5 anyone? But why did it take so long?

Batteries are somewhat in between Option 1 and Option 2. Europe desperately needs more batteries, as shown by the power cuts in Spain and the massive intraday price swings in Germany and others (caused by all the cheap solar without batteries). And of course the car makers need cheap, good batteries from the likes of BYD if they want to compete with the likes of BYD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sineira's avatar
Sineira
19h

This is great, thank you for dispelling the smoke around this.

I suspect cars are the same way i.e. cheap electricity and high automation is what drives prices down for Chinese cars?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hannah Ritchie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture