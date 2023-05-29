Sustainability by numbers

Do people think ‘plant-based yoghurt’ comes from a cow, or are lobby groups crying over spilt milk?
Meat- and dairy-like terms probably make labels less confusing easier for consumers, not more.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
14
The world is not going to pass its 1.5°C warming target in the next few years, but it's a signal of what's to come
What a temporary rise above 1.5°C means for our climate targets.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
29
Electric cars don't work as well in the cold, but they still work very well
The range of electric cars falls by around a fifth in freezing temperatures.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
21
Not the End of the World: My book is now available to pre-order in the UK
It lays out the solutions we need to be the first generation to build a sustainable planet.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
12
Electric cars are the new solar: people will underestimate how quickly they will take off
Electric car sales are rising much more quickly than people – and industry analysts – expected.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
59
April 2023
Europe and China are moving quickly on electric cars; the rest of the world is lagging behind
14% of new cars sold in 2022 were electric. In some countries, almost every new car was an EV. In others, EVs are still non-existent.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
22
The world likes big cars, the data don’t lie 🎶
As promised, here is a look at how cars compare across the world in terms of size, fuel economy, CO₂ emissions, and why this matters.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
28
Bigger, heavier, more efficient: A deep-dive on cars in the United States
Cars get more miles per gallon and emit less CO2 than they used to, but by embracing smaller cars these improvements could have been even better.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
54
Climate deniers and climate doomers are more alike than they’d like to think
Their input messages might be different, but both lead us to inaction.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
66
Which countries have ‘enough’ public chargers for electric cars?
Globally, there are around 10 electric cars per public charger. But many countries in Europe have a lot more cars per charger.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
16
How long does it take to build a nuclear reactor?
The average time is 6 to 8 years. Some can be built in under 5 years, but others have long over-runs.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
34
March 2023
Who has contributed most to global warming?
The US has caused 0.3°C of warming, followed by China at 0.2°C, and the EU at 0.17°C.
 • 
Hannah Ritchie
27
