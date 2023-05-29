Sustainability by numbers
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Do people think ‘plant-based yoghurt’ comes from a cow, or are lobby groups crying over spilt milk?
Meat- and dairy-like terms probably make labels less confusing easier for consumers, not more.
May 29
•
Hannah Ritchie
65
14
Share this post
Do people think ‘plant-based yoghurt’ comes from a cow, or are lobby groups crying over spilt milk?
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
The world is not going to pass its 1.5°C warming target in the next few years, but it's a signal of what's to come
What a temporary rise above 1.5°C means for our climate targets.
May 22
•
Hannah Ritchie
104
29
Share this post
The world is not going to pass its 1.5°C warming target in the next few years, but it's a signal of what's to come
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
Electric cars don't work as well in the cold, but they still work very well
The range of electric cars falls by around a fifth in freezing temperatures.
May 17
•
Hannah Ritchie
72
21
Share this post
Electric cars don't work as well in the cold, but they still work very well
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
Not the End of the World: My book is now available to pre-order in the UK
It lays out the solutions we need to be the first generation to build a sustainable planet.
May 12
•
Hannah Ritchie
101
12
Share this post
Not the End of the World: My book is now available to pre-order in the UK
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
Electric cars are the new solar: people will underestimate how quickly they will take off
Electric car sales are rising much more quickly than people – and industry analysts – expected.
May 8
•
Hannah Ritchie
82
59
Share this post
Electric cars are the new solar: people will underestimate how quickly they will take off
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
April 2023
Europe and China are moving quickly on electric cars; the rest of the world is lagging behind
14% of new cars sold in 2022 were electric. In some countries, almost every new car was an EV. In others, EVs are still non-existent.
Apr 27
•
Hannah Ritchie
70
22
Share this post
Europe and China are moving quickly on electric cars; the rest of the world is lagging behind
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
The world likes big cars, the data don’t lie 🎶
As promised, here is a look at how cars compare across the world in terms of size, fuel economy, CO₂ emissions, and why this matters.
Apr 26
•
Hannah Ritchie
48
28
Share this post
The world likes big cars, the data don’t lie 🎶
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
Bigger, heavier, more efficient: A deep-dive on cars in the United States
Cars get more miles per gallon and emit less CO2 than they used to, but by embracing smaller cars these improvements could have been even better.
Apr 24
•
Hannah Ritchie
60
54
Share this post
Bigger, heavier, more efficient: A deep-dive on cars in the United States
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
Climate deniers and climate doomers are more alike than they’d like to think
Their input messages might be different, but both lead us to inaction.
Apr 16
•
Hannah Ritchie
100
66
Share this post
Climate deniers and climate doomers are more alike than they’d like to think
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
Which countries have ‘enough’ public chargers for electric cars?
Globally, there are around 10 electric cars per public charger. But many countries in Europe have a lot more cars per charger.
Apr 10
•
Hannah Ritchie
46
16
Share this post
Which countries have ‘enough’ public chargers for electric cars?
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
How long does it take to build a nuclear reactor?
The average time is 6 to 8 years. Some can be built in under 5 years, but others have long over-runs.
Apr 3
•
Hannah Ritchie
77
34
Share this post
How long does it take to build a nuclear reactor?
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
March 2023
Who has contributed most to global warming?
The US has caused 0.3°C of warming, followed by China at 0.2°C, and the EU at 0.17°C.
Mar 31
•
Hannah Ritchie
56
27
Share this post
Who has contributed most to global warming?
www.sustainabilitybynumbers.com
Copy link
Linkedin
Facebook
Email
Notes
© 2023 Hannah Ritchie
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts